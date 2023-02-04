Ghaziabad(UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A special court here has awarded death sentence to a man convicted of raping and murdering a four-year-old girl last year.

The convict, Sonu Gupta, abducted, raped and killed the minor on December 1 last year. The body was found the next day near the city forest area in Sahibabad.

Six police teams were deputed to crack the case. Police personnel obtained around 150 CCTV footage. Police had arrested Sonu Gupta (20) from 40-feet road of Deendayal Puri of Nandgram police station six days after the incident and he was sent to jail.

DCP Trans Hindon Deeksha Sharma said, "Police filed charge sheet in the case against Sonu within 15 days of the incident. The court of Additional District and Sessions (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) judge awarded the death sentence."

"The court on Friday held Sonu guilty after listening to 16 witnesses," the officer said.

Gupta, a factory worker, confessed that he had abducted the girl with an intention to rape her but strangled her to death when she started screaming.

Police sought help of DNA test in the investigation. An entry ticket of city forest park was also recovered from the rape accused, which confirmed his presence in that area, DCP Sharma said.

