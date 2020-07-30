New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A Surat-based man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a Paytm employee and duping a retired Delhi government employee of over Rs 1 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Abdur Rehman, 32, duped former government school vice principal MS Siddique, 70, last year, the police said.

According to Siddique, he received a phone call from an unknown mobile number on November 14, 2019 and the caller introduced himself as an executive officer of Paytm.

The accused then asked Siddique to download an application to complete his Paytm KYC and thereafter convinced him to share his debit card number and CVV. Within minutes, Rs 1 lakh was debited from the complainant's pension account.

A case was registered in this connection at the Jamia Nagar police station and an investigation started.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said the bank and Paytm account details, and the IP address of the transaction were collected during the investigation.

"After our team succeeded in tracing the location of the accused, a team was sent to his house in Surat from where he was arrested on July 27," he said.

A day after his arrest, a relative of the accused deposited the entire cheated amount of Rs 1,05,000 into the complainant's bank account, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that Rehman had no job. Two years ago, he came in contact with Tahir, also a resident of Surat, and they both cheated people online, the police officer said.

He said efforts are being made to nab Tahir.

