Hapur (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman whose body was found near a cremation ground three days ago, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the murder seems to be the fallout of a soured relationship and a financial dispute between the two.

Hapur Nagar SHO Munish Pratap Singh told PTI, "On April 15, we found the body of a 35-year-old woman near the Shivgarhi cremation ground. Multiple teams were deployed to identify the victim and investigate the circumstances leading to her death."

During probe, the woman was identified as Anju, wife of late Bunty, who lived in the Kanhaiyapur locality in Hapur.

The deceased was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Irshad (20), son of Aas Mohammad, a resident of Majeedpura under the Hapur Nagar police station, the SHO said.

"Anju was pressuring Irshad for money and had even threatened to get him jailed if he failed to meet her demands. Distressed by the ongoing threats, Irshad killed Anju on April 14 with a sickle. He then disposed of the body near the cremation ground to avoid suspicion," Singh said.

"We have recovered the murder weapon and the deceased's mobile phone from the accused who's currently in police custody," he added.

