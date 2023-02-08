Pilibhit (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his neighbour at a village in the district's Jehanabad area, police said on Tuesday.

A villager accused the man of molesting his wife when she was alone at home, Jehanabad police station SHO Prabhash Kumar told reporters.

When the man accosted the accused after reaching home, he fled the spot.

An FIR was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused arrested.

