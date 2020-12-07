Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested a man for allegedly posing as a secretary to the government, the force said on Monday.

"Vijay Verma, a resident of Lakhimpur Khiri, used to extract undue favours from government officials posted in different districts of the state by posing as a secretary to the government,” the STF said in a statement issued here.

“Acting on a tip-off, Verma was arrested from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Khiri area at 8 am on Monday," it said.

The mobile phone on which he made calls to officials has been seized, the STF said, adding further investigation is underway.

