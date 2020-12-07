Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested a man for allegedly posing as a secretary to the government, the force said on Monday.
"Vijay Verma, a resident of Lakhimpur Khiri, used to extract undue favours from government officials posted in different districts of the state by posing as a secretary to the government,” the STF said in a statement issued here.
Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 55-Inch QLED Smart TV to Be Launched in India on December 16, 2020: Report.
“Acting on a tip-off, Verma was arrested from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Khiri area at 8 am on Monday," it said.
The mobile phone on which he made calls to officials has been seized, the STF said, adding further investigation is underway.
Also Read | ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Examination Paper-1 to December 13 Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)