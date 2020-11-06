New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A man was arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country luxury watches worth over Rs 80 lakh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The man was intercepted on Thursday after his arrival from Hong Kong.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

The officers recovered two watches valued at Rs 81.21 lakh during personal and baggage search, the statement issued by the Customs department said.

The passenger has also admitted that he had smuggled a watch valued at Rs 1.72 crore in one of his previous visits, it said, adding that the man has been arrested.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Chandigarh Joins List of States and UTs That Have Banned Firecrackers Citing COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)