New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend for allegedly asking for Rs 5,000 which he had lent to the accused in South West Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Friday.

The accused, Aashish, is a resident of Sagarpur, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot where they came to know that Kapil suffered stab injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kapil had lent Rs 5,000 to Aashish and was asking him to return the amount, they said.

On Thursday night, Aashish allegedly called Kapil on the pretext of returning his money but stabbed him.

Police said Aashish was arrested and further investigation is underway.

