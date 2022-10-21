Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old fraudster from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 12 lakh by promising high returns on diamond trading investment, an official has said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Suffers Burns After Hot Water Spills on Him in Ramanagara; Succumbs to Injures.

The accused, a resident of Coimbatore, was arrested by a team of South Region Cyber Police Station of Mumbai Crime Branch, he said on Thursday.

Also Read | Bitcoins Worth Rs 7.12 Crore Seized by Enforcement Directorate in E-Nuggets Game Fraud Case.

"During the probe, it came to light that the accused had cheated many people by promising high returns in diamond trading," he said.

The probe team froze at least five crypto wallets in which crypto currency worth lakhs of rupees was kept, the police official said, adding that 30 current bank accounts, which were used to park money, were also frozen.

Police have also seized 119 mobile phones used in the offence.

"The accused befriended the victim online and chatted with him on WhatsApp between April 5 and May 9 by posing as a woman. During the chats, the accused persuaded the complainant to invest in diamond trading and sent the link of a website,” he said.

The victim then deposited Rs 12 lakh into various bank accounts, he said.

"The accused told the victim that he has earned dividend for his investment. But when the latter tried to redeem the dividend amount, he failed to get it," the official said.

The victim then realised that he has been duped, following which he approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)