Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) A man, who has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, was arrested from Andhra Pradesh by the Jammu and Kashmir police within five days of registering a case against him, officials said on Saturday.

Two more persons were also arrested for defaming the victim by uploading her pictures on social media, a police spokesman said.

He said a complaint was lodged by a woman in Reasi police station, claiming that Mohammad Ashfaq, a resident of Sarola-Manjakote village of Poonch district, repeatedly raped her with the promise of marrying her.

To harass the woman, the accused also uploaded objectionable pictures of the victim on social media, the spokesman said, adding a case was registered and investigation started to arrest them.

He said the fraudulent relationship of the accused with the woman, a resident of Reasi, went on for two months during which she was sexually abused by Ashfaq.

While a medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement recorded before a judicial magistrate, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Shailender Singh located the presence of the accused in Andhra Pradesh.

A police team was dispatched and after hectic efforts with active support of the AP police, the accused was arrested from Peddapuram and brought to Reasi after obtaining a transit remand from the local court to face investigation and judicial process, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, he said two more persons were arrested for defaming the victim by sharing her objectionable pictures on social media.

Manzoor Ahmed was arrested from Udhampur, while the second accused was arrested from Reasi town, the spokesman said.

