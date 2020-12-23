Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) A man was arrested with a consignment of five kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said that a team intercepted a car at Darhali bridge and carried out a thorough search of the car.

They recovered 252 rolls of cannabis weighing around five kilograms.

He added that the man identified as Sharaz Ahmed has been arrested and booked in a case. Further investigation into the matter is going on, he added.

