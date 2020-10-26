Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) An alleged narcotics smuggler was arrested on Monday with eight kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A police party while performing patrolling duty noticed a truck that was wrongly parked near SIDCO Chowk in Samba, they said.

Also Read | Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s Star Attraction, Tiger Vikram, Dies of Old-Age at 21.

When the patrolling party was about to approach the truck, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and tried to escape from the spot, they said. The alert cops intercepted the truck a few metres ahead.

When the vehicle was searched, 8 kg of cannabis was recovered inside it. The accused person was identified as driver Mohmmad Iqbal Bhat of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir, who was arrested on the spot.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

The contraband was also seized, they added.

A case was registered at Samba police station and further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)