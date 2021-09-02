New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at a Delhi Metro station on Thursday for carrying a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

They said the man was intercepted at the Nangloi station at around 1.40 pm during security check.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the 9 mm calibre live bullet, he was handed over to the local police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the metro network in the national capital region. PTI NES

