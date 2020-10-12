Pakur, October 12: One person has been arrested with huge quantity of explosives from the Hiranpur area of Pakur, police said. Manilal Mandal, Pakur Superintendent of Police in a press conference on Sunday said that a total of 100 kg of high explosive ammonium nitrate, 400 pieces of gelatin, two sacks of ammonium nitrate and two motorcycles have been seized while one person has been arrested.

The police informed that the accused has been identified as Manirul Sheikh, a resident of Nalhati under Birbhum district of West Bengal. SP Mandal added, "These explosives could have been misused in the upcoming Bihar elections." Further investigation in the matter is underway.

