New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A person who was hit by a vehicle on the road on Friday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, police said.

Delhi Police in a statement said, "On August 14 at around 9:40 PM a MLC was received at police station Hauz Khas regarding an accident near Jija Bai College and that the injured person, Farooq Ahmed was admitted to AIIMS trauma centre who later died during the treatment on August 15 in the evening."

A case is registered under section 279/337 of IPC at Hauz Khas police station and later Section 304A was also added, the police said.

Family members of the deceased came on Sunday to the Police Station and spoke to the senior officers.

On the basis of the investigation and the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and some vital clues have been received. Multiple teams are working on the case, the police added. (ANI)

