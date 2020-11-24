Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested from neighbouring Salt Lake area for allegedly duping several people with forged Enforcement Directorate (ED) documents, an officer of the Bidhannagar Police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified to be a local businessman, was apprehended on Monday night for allegedly using fake documents to blackmail people and squeeze out money, he said.

The probe against the accused was initiated after a complaint was lodged by a senior officer of the law enforcement agency.

"He used to forge ED papers and blackmail people. Even some politicians were also blackmailed," the officer said.

Investigators are of the opinion that the accused might be involved in a chit fund case.

