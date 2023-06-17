New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were briefly affected on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped before a moving train at a station, officials said.

The incident took place at Nirman Vihar Metro Station. The condition of the man was not immediately known, they said.

"Due to the incident, the services were briefly affected. The train was going towards Vaishali metro station," a senior official said.

More details from police were awaited.

