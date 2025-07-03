Aizawl, Jul 3 (PTI): A 40-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his friend after a drunken brawl here, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when victim T. Lalengzauva was consuming liquor with his two friends at his residence, he said.

The officer said the accused, Lalzalawma (21), allegedly attacked the victim with a knife and stabbed him to death after a quarrel.

Lalengzauva was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The main accused, Lalzalawma, was arrested and his friend, who was present at the time of the incident, has been detained for interrogation, the officer added.

