Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (PTI) The probe into the murder of a 27-year-old man over a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments has been handed over to the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday.

Kishan Bolia was shot dead on January 25 by two bike-borne assailants in Modhwada area of Dhandhuka town here, after which three people, identified as Shabbir Chopra (25), Imtiaz Pathan (27) and Maulvi Mohammad Ayub Javrawala, were arrested on Friday.

"The investigation into the murder at Dhandhuka was on Saturday morning handed over to the Gujarat ATS," Sanghavi, who had visited Bolia's native Chachana village in Surendranagar district on Friday, told reporters.

On January 6, Bolia shared a post on Facebook, after which some members of the Muslim community filed a police complaint alleging it hurt their sentiments.

