Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died and two of his friends sustained injuries on their way to buy flowers for Holi celebrations after a state transport bus hit their scooter in central Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, Karan Shinde and Durvesh Gorde were going to Dadar flower market from Kalachowki, an official said.

A Shivneri bus, part of the state-owned fleet of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was heading to Pune when it dashed into the scooter carrying the trio, he said.

Bodke died at the scene, while Shinde and Gorde suffered serious injuries. The two were rushed to a private hospital, he said.

Police apprehended the bus driver on the spot. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhoiwada police station, he added.

