In order to get to school, Awali village students in Maharashtra's Bhandara risk their lives by utilising boats to cross the Chulband River. The bridge needed to cross the river is currently under construction. Mayur Meshram, a student from Awali village told ANI, "In our village, we have schooling till class 4th only. For further studies, we have to travel to other villages...We have to use boats. The boat shakes a lot so we feel scared but we have to come since studies are important. We need the bridge service as soon as possible so that our movement is facilitated...". 'School Chalen in JCB' Video: Students Risk Their Lives, Cross Canal With Help of JCB to Reach School in Maharashtra's Shahpur.

Students Risk Lives to Reach School in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Students of Awali village in Maharashtra's Bhandara risk their lives to reach school as they cross the Chulband River using boats. The bridge to cross the river is currently under construction. pic.twitter.com/eDVOgfExE3 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

"In our village, we have schooling till class 4th only. For further studies, we have to travel to other villages...We have to use boats. The boat shakes a lot so we feel scared but we have to come since studies are important. We need the bridge service as soon as possible so that… pic.twitter.com/j7jlWw3gEu — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

