Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his daughter at a village in Adilabad district of Telangana as he was upset over her love affair with a Muslim youth, police said on Friday.

The Hindu woman was said to be in love with the young man and allegedly eloped with him two months ago. After a couple of days, she returned home and was staying with her parents since then, the police said.

Upset that her behaviour hurt their family's honour, the woman's father allegedly killed her on Thursday night, they said. She was not married.

A case of murder has been registered against the man, the police said.

