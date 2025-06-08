Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old man shot and killed his wife and committed suicide using a countrymade firearm in Worli here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 am in a residential building in the Siddharth Nagar area of Worli in central Mumbai, an official said.

He said Rajmanohar Nampally shot his wife, Lata (53), before turning the weapon on himself.

The official said that Nampally lived with his wife, son and daughter-in-law in a flat, and there had been frequent quarrels between the father and son about living separately.

He said the father-son duo had drunken altercations, and the woman sided with her son.

One such argument had taken place on Saturday evening, and Nampally was upset with his wife.

The official said Nampally woke up in the morning and took out a countrymade firearm, shot at his wife and later shot himself.

The son and daughter-in-law woke up to the sounds of the gunshots and alerted the police, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further probe was underway, the official said.

