Agartala, April 29: A man in Tripura's West district allegedly killed his wife and cut her body into two pieces, police said on Saturday. The husband identified as Kayer Miah was arrested on Friday and he has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Tajuja Begum, a resident of Aralia was married to Kayer Miah, a day wager around eight months ago, said Bapan Miah, younger brother of Tajuja. Gurugram Horror: Man Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Pieces in Manesar; Arrested.

On Friday morning, Tajuja's mother came to know that her daughter was missing. After receiving the information, she along with Bapan rushed to Tajuja's house at Muslimpara area and spotted blood stains but found none.

As she started crying, local people rushed to the house and informed police about the disappearance of Tajuja. A police team headed by SDPO Asish Dasgupta went there and started searching for Kayer. They caught hold of Kayer at Battala area on Friday.

"During interrogation Kayer disclosed that he murdered Tajuja on Thursday night and kept her body parts in two bags in a jungle", said Superintendent of Police of West district, Ramesh Yadav. According to the SP the two bags were recovered from a jungle. The head was kept in a small bag while the body was put in a big size bag. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Murders Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into Eight Parts Across Khoda Colony; Arrested.

"The accused was arrested four hours after the crime was reported to the police. We are interrogating the killer to know the motive of the crime. Police are also looking into if any third person is involved in the crime", the SP said.

