New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A man allegedly died by hanging himself after killing his wife and daughter at their residence in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar.

The bodies were recovered by the police on Friday morning after receiving information regarding the incident.

According to the police, the accused identified as Ajay first killed his wife and daughter by stabbing them and later died by hanging himself.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead at Nagloi Metro Station on Thursday morning. "He was found dead with a gunshot wound on his forehead," officials said, adding that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014 and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022. His body was found near a baggage scanning machine installed at the metro station. (ANI)

