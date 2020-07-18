Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) One person has been arrested by Kolkata Police from West Bengal's Hooghly district for his alleged involvement in posting threats of rape and acid attacks to actress Swastika Mukherjee on social media, police said on Friday.

The cyber crime section of the police has also arrested a journalist from Purba Burdwan for allegedly publishing a news report on his website attributing a fake quote to the actress following her posts after the death of her 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput last month, they said.

Koushik Das was arrested from his residence in Mogra in Hooghly district during a raid on Wednesday for allegedly threatening the actress with rape and acid attacks, a senior officer said.

Journalist Shuvam Chakraborty was picked up on the same day from his home at Galsi in Purba Burdwan for posting a false quote on his news portal, he added.

The actress had lodged a complaint, regarding the threats she had been receiving online, with the Kolkata Police on June 29 following which a probe was launched.

Following the arrests, Mukherjee on Friday thanked sleuths of Kolkata Police Cyber Section and tweeted, "Cyber bullying is not acceptable. Rape threats, acid attack threats are heinous crime and it needs to be addressed. It's time people think before attacking someone because there will be repercussions. Thank you Kolkata Police cyber crime department for taking such prompt action."

