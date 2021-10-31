Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A fast track court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his sister-in-law and two nephews in order to grab their property.

Judge Sumit Panwar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on Danpal Singh Rathi, who was held guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday evening.

According to government counsel Virendra Kumar, the incident took place back in 2011.

Rathi wanted to grab the property owned by his late brother's wife and their two sons in Mansurpur village in the district. So, he killed them, Kumar said.

