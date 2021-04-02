Mathura, Apr 2 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for gunning down his neighbour in his village under Mathura Refinery police station over eight years ago during a fight involving his family members.

Accused Loki, a resident of Bhudarsu, who had absconded during the trial, was arrested recently and was convicted of the murder over one and half years after four others, including his father Giriraj Singh and brother Hakim Singh, were sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2019.

Loki was sentenced on Friday by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Additional District Government Counsel Bhishma Dutt Singh Tomar said.

The murder case dated back to January 6, 2013, when the trio along with two others attacked Bhudarsu resident Suresh Chandra and shot him dead, said Tomar.

Two others who are already serving jail term in the case are Ajai and Kishani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)