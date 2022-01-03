Raipur, Jan 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was shot dead by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday after accusing him of being a police informer, an official said.

The ultras shot Mahesh Baghel at a local market in Badrangi village under Koyalibeda police station limits, over 200 kilometres from Raipur, said Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha.

“The motive behind the killing is not immediately known as the Naxals did not leave any pamphlet etc at the spot. Prima facie it seems they suspected him of acting as a police informer. Efforts are on to nab the culprits,” Sinha said.

On Saturday, Naxalites had killed a mentally-challenged man in a village in Bijapur district accusing him of acting as police informer.

