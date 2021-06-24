Ghaziabad, Jun 24 (PTI) A man who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman in the Loni area here was arrested after an encounter on Thursday, police said.

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a mobile phone from a woman when she, along with her husband, was going to Mohan Nagar from Loni in an auto-rickshaw, they said.

Upon getting information, police cordoned off the area and traced the robbers at a canal near Shakal Pura village. When policemen tried to apprehend them, they fired at them, Circle Officer, Loni, Atul Kumar Sonkar said.

Police retaliated and one of the robbers sustained a bullet injury in his leg, he said. The other managed to escape from the spot, Sonkar added.

The injured man, identified as Salim of new Vikas Nagar colony, was taken to a hospital and subsequently arrested, he said.

Police recovered the looted mobile, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime, Sonkar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)