New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A man allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy for more than two months and singed him with cigarette butts inside an abandoned clinic in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said on Monday.

After a complaint was received on January 5, an FIR was registered against the 48-year-old accused and he was arrested, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, also physically assaulted him.

A police officer said the crime came to the fore on December 26 after the family members of the child found him bleeding from his private parts.

"They asked him about the bleeding but the child was fearful and did not reveal his ordeal," the officer said.

When the bleeding did not stop, the family members admitted him to a private hospital in central Delhi on December 30.

"After much persuasion, the child broke down and told his family members that he had been sodomised and tortured by the accused since November.

"On December 27 last year, the accused again took him to the abandoned clinic, beat him up with his leather belt, forced him to smoke a cigarette and sexually assaulted him due to which he suffered injuries to his private parts," the officer said.

The accused also singed the minor with cigarette butts, the officer added.

"Several burnt cigarette butts were found at the clinic where the alleged torture and sexual assault took place for two months," another officer said.

The child was given counselling and his statement was recorded, police said.

