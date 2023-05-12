New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour on Friday when he confronted the latter in a robbery case in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur, police said.

The victim has been identified as Firoz, a resident of Old Mustafabad.

According to police, around 1 am, the victim parked his tempo near his house. At about 3 am, he found that someone had stolen his vehicle's silencer. He checked CCTV footage of the area and spotted the culprit.

However, the thief's face was not clear due to his hairstyle, but Firoz believed that it was his neighbour Naushad.

Thereafter, Firoz along with his family members went to Naushad's house and confronted him. Naushad got angry and stabbed Feroz in the back, a senior police officer said.

Firoz has sustained three stab wounds in his back. He was taken to GTB Hospital by his family members for treatment, he said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and efforts are being made to nab Naushad, police added.

