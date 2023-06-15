Saharanpur (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother following an argument in their house in the Gangoh area of this district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Pradeep (32) was having drinks with his elder brother Sandeep (36) and started quarrelling over a family issue, Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said.

As the argument escalated, Pradeep stabbed Sandeep with a knife on his chest and face, Jain said.

"The attack was severe and Sandeep died on the spot," the SP said.

A police team, alerted by neighbours, rushed to the spot and arrested Pradeep, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

