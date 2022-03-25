New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death early Friday in north Delhi's Narela area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shoaib, they said.

Shoaib was killed around 2 am, a senior police officer said, adding the matter is under investigation at Narela Police Station.

Prima facie, the killing seems to be the result of an old quarrel between families, however, the investigation is in progress, the officer said.

About a dozen women sat on protest outside the hospital demanding the arrest of the culprits, but they were pacified and persuaded to leave the spot, police said.

The deceased was unemployed. His brother has criminal involvements, police said.

