New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): A thirty-eight-year-old man was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Mohan Garden and two minors were arrested in connection with the incident, said police.

The deceased was identified as Genda Lal, said police, adding that was watching Ravan Dahan near his home on Tuesday when he was allegedly attacked.

"Genda Lal's two young sons were nearby as well when the attack took place. Suddenly, he fell down. It was discovered that he had stabbing marks on his neck and back area. He was immediately taken to the hospital by his wife but later he succumbed to his injuries," the police said in a statement.

Police got the information from the hospital at around 9:45 pm and went to the spot. After a detailed investigation through local sources and CCTV analysis, two persons were identified. The two were found to be aged 16 and 17 years old and lived nearby, said the police.

Genda Lal is survived by two sons and a wife. A case has been registered at Ranhola Police Station and further investigation is in progress, said the police. (ANI)

