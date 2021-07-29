Kaushambi, July 29: A man allegedly strangled his 14-year-old son to death here following an argument between the two on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Kasiya village of Kokhraj area here, they said.

Shambhu, who is a drunkard, had an argument with his son, Panchu, over some issue this afternoon, following which he strangled the boy to death, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said. Uttar Pradesh: Couple Found Murdered at Their Residence in Mani Ka Pura Mazra Village, 10-Month-Old Son Spared by Killers.

Later, police reached the spot and detained the accused, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that investigation in the matter is underway.

