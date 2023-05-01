Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) A software developer of an American company allegedly ended his life by hanging himself here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Aman Puri (32) and he lived in the Sushant Lok-1 area, they said, adding he was suffering from skin allergy for a long time.

Puri returned home on Sunday around 5.30 pm and went to his room. At night, the cook called him but he did not pick up the phone. When he went to check and opened the door of the room, he found Puri hanging from the fan with a rope, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident, a senior police officer said, adding no suicide note was found in the room.

The father of the deceased told the police that his son was upset due to a skin disease.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased's parents were not home when the incident took place and had gone to Pune in connection with their business, police said.

