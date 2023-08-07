Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) Enraged by the alleged rejection of his overtures, a man in Kerala threw a snake inside the house of a girl, creating panic, police said here on Monday.

The incident was reported from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night, and the accused, a history-sheeter, has been arrested, they said.

"The girl had apparently rejected his overtures, and he was enraged. The man was earlier accused in many criminal cases," a senior police official said.

Kichu (30), allegedly threw the snake inside the house of Rajendran, a resident of Kattakada.

"Hearing the melee, locals gathered and apprehended the accused. They have also killed the snake," the official said.

The carcass of the snake has been sent for medical examination to ascertain its species, he added.

