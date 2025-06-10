Jalna, Jun 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his two children died of electrocution on a field in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Warud village in Jalna tehsil, an official said.

He said the victim, Vinod Mhaske, was working in his field when he came in contact with a live wire and collapsed. His children, aged 10 and seven, rushed to his side and got electrocuted on touching him.

Mhaske's wife immediately called for help, and the police were alerted.

Authorities disconnected the power supply, and the trio were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

