Gonda (UP), May 5 (PTI) A court here on Friday convicted a man and his two sons of murdering a person and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (First) Pooja Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on Mukesh, his brother Vinay Bahadur and their father Sriprakash, assistant district government advocate Vinay Kumar Singh said.

Gonda Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said Chief Constable Dhanwant Kumar Yadav of Monitoring Cell and police station Motiganj played an effective role in getting the accused convicted.

Singh said that on April 19, 2012, Bishun Kumar, a resident of Motiganj police station area of the district, lodged an FIR at the local police station over murder of his brother Vinay.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Mukesh, Vinay Bahadur and Sriprakash under relevant sections of the IPC.

