Roorkee, Feb 13 (PTI) The man who helped save the life of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant following a car accident in 2022 is battling for his life at a hospital near here after consuming a pesticide along with his girlfriend in a suicide bid.

Rajat Kumar (25) and his 21-year-old girlfriend consumed pesticide three days ago when their families opposed their marriage citing caste issues. His girlfriend died but he is fighting for his life at a private hospital in Jhabrera, a doctor treating him told PTI.

According to the medic, Rajat's condition is improving. The cricketer may come to Jhabreda in a day or two to visit Rajat, the doctor said quoting the cricketer's PA.

Rajat and his friend Nishu were the first to see Pant's Mercedes car crash near Manglaur on the Delhi-Dehradun highway ahead of Roorkee in the early hours of December 30, 2022, and immediately rushed to his rescue without knowing who he was.

They pulled Pant out of the mangled car and rushed him to a hospital nearby. Their timely help was acknowledged by the cricketer in a post on social media later describing them as "heroes".

Pant had gifted Rajat and Nishu a scooty each as a token of gratitude to them.

Rajat Kumar and his girlfriend Manu Kashyap were brought to Pragya Hospital in Jhabreda near Roorkee in a critical condition.

Dr Dinesh Tripathi told PTI that Manu's condition was more critical when the duo were brought to the hospital and she was referred to another facility.

But the doctor got to know that Manu's family took her home instead and wanted to make arrangements for her there, the doctor said, adding she died the next day.

Rajat is still being treated at the Pragya Hospital and though his condition is improving, he is not in a position to talk, Dr Tripathi said.

In a video clip shot reportedly before her suicide, the girl can be heard saying that she had consumed poison as her family was not allowing them to get married.

Jhabreda police station in-charge Ankur Sharma said the matter came to his notice on Wednesday but no report has been filed yet since the incident occurred in Buchcha Basti village of Purkazi which comes under Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh police is investigating the matter, he said.

Dr Tripathi said although the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Rajat and his girlfriend were brought to Pragya Hospital in Jhabreda as it is well known in the region for its expertise in poison consumption cases.

