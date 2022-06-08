Hisar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man who had allegedly threatened Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Police here said the accused identified as Kanwara Ram was arrested from Barmer in Rajasthan.

Bishnoi had on Tuesday received a death threat on his mobile phone from an unidentified person, following which an FIR was lodged.

Bishnoi is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.

After the arrest, Bishnoi took to Twitter and thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij as well as the Haryana and Rajasthan Police for swift action.

The MLA from Adampur here had been threatened that if he does not "mend his ways" he will meet the same fate as that of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29.

The threat was received through WhatsApp in the afternoon on Bishnoi's mobile phone following which the MLA's personal assistant lodged a police complaint on Tuesday.

A case had been registered at the Adampur police station in Hisar district under the Information Technology Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

