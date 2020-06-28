New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 72-year-old man, who went missing from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here upon his arrival from Kazakhstan, was traced to Ghaziabad and sent to home quarantine for 14 days, police said on Sunday.

Harjeet Singh, a resident of Dilshad Garden, arrived in Delhi on flight number AI 1916 from Almaty in Kazakhstan on Saturday and went missing from the entry gate of the screening hall at Terminal-3 of the IGI airport, they said.

The police were informed about it by the Yamuna Vihar sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) staff.

They said Singh deliberately skipped the screening procedure, following which he was to be institutionally quarantined, in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the mobile phone number and address given by the passenger on arrival were not in use. With the help of CCTV footage, the vehicle in which Singh left the airport was identified, the officer said.

With the help of the registration number and electronic surveillance, Singh was traced to Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and sent to home quarantine for 14 days by the authority concerned, he added. PTI AMP

