Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and a man, who was employed as a caretaker of a farmhouse here, were found on its premises on Monday, police said.

Atar Singh and Kaushalya Devi, both aged about 50 years, were found dead at the farmhouse in Lower Kandoli village in the Premnagar area.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and it is suspected they consumed a poisonous substance. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.

Post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday to know the exact cause of death, police said.

Kaushalya, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, had come to meet Singh, they said.

