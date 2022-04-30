Ballia, April 30: A man and a woman were found dead on the railway track on Ballia-Chhapra section of the North Eastern Railway, police said on Saturday. Their bodies were found on the Majhi rail bridge between Bakulha-Majhi railway stations on Friday, they said.

Both are between 20 and 25 years, police said. Station master of Bakulha railway station P R Patel speculated that the two might have died after being hit by the Sadbhavna Express. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Boys Crushed to Death by Train While Playing PUBG on Railway Track in Mathura.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bairia Ashok Mishra said that police reached the spot soon after getting the information and initiated the legal process.

