Palghar, May 4 (PTI) The Government Railway Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly assaulting a female co-passenger on an express train near Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said.

The complainant also alleged that she was molested during the attack.

Also Read | Who Is Seeta Meena? All About Kanpur YouTuber Seeta Sachan Who Was Attacked by Gun-Wielding Robbers During Robbery at Her Home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghatampur.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Ganore from GRP's Vasai unit said the alleged incident took place in the general compartment of the Avantika Express on Saturday.

Amid overcrowding, the complainant got into an argument with a fellow woman passenger, who allegedly attacked her with a blade, the official said. Soon, the alleged attacker was joined by a man.

Also Read | Leh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Indian Army Camp Near Degree College, Brought Under Control (Watch Video).

Police acted on the complaint of the female traveller and arrested the accused man and woman, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)