Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) Pratibha Singh, the Congress candidate in the bypoll to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday sought votes from people in the name of her late husband and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidature of Pratibha Singh, a former member of Parliament, for the bypoll to the Mandi parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Swaroop Sharma's death in March.

Talking to reporters at her residence here, Pratibha Singh said her husband was responsible for the overall development of the state during his long political career.

"Now it is time for the voters of Mandi to pay homage to Virbhadra Singh, who passed away in July, by casting their votes in my favour," she added.

Voting for the Mandi parliamentary seat, along with the three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, will be held on October 30.

Pratibha Singh, a two-time former MP from Mandi, said she would file the nomination papers on October 8.

Even though Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Congress candidate said she does not see any challenge from him as he has done no development there,.

