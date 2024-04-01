New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over non-functioning of CCTV cameras at the Noida court complex, where two lawyers were manhandled and sought a report over the funds that were not given despite requests.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made these observations when it noted the District Judge's report on non-functional CCTVs on court premises due to not getting funds by administration for their maintenance.

Also Read | Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid Dispute: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay 'Scientific Survey' of Complex, Says No Action on Its Outcome.

The court said that the district judge in the report says that he cannot produce CCTV footage as there were no cameras functional in the court, despite writing to the Government several times.

The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain why funds were not given despite requests. The court also said that it will also take it seriously and said that no lawyer can compel lawyers to leave the court.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress To Release Poll Manifesto on April 5; Hold Mega Rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad Next Day.

Last month, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident of the manhandling of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Noida court yesterday.

In the last hearing, the court directed District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in a safe custody pending further orders and to submit a report on the incident.

The court had also sought direction from the district judge to obtain a report from the administrative staff attached to concerned court where manhandling of another advocate Muskan Gupta took place.

The court was apprised about the snatching of the band of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Noida court yesterday. The Bar Council of India informed the SC that it has taken note of the incident and issued notice to Greater Noida and Ghaziabad bar associations.

The court also took details of incident with advocate Muskan Gupta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)