New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged fraudulent additions to Karnataka's electoral roll and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election.

Submitting the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore sought an emergency discussion, stating that "both additions and deletions can decisively distort election results."

"Two recent actions by the PM Modi government, fraudulent additions to electoral rolls in Mahadevapura, Karnataka ("Vote Chori) and mass deletions in Bihar under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) point to a coordinated attempt of voter list manipulation that endangers the integrity of India's democracy," he stated in the adjournment motion.

According to Tagore, "Over 1 lakh fake votes allegedly added, exceeding the margin of victory in Bangalore Central."

He alleged that a six-month manual investigation, presented by Rahul Gandhi, revealed 11,965 duplicate voter entries, 40,009 with non-existent or implausible addresses, 10,452 voters at impossible addresses, and 4,132 with invalid/missing photographs, as well as 33,692 senior citizens newly registered via suspect Form 6 misuse.

He further highlighted the deletion of votes district-wise in Bihar during the SIR exercise.

"Over 65 lakh voters (8.3% of the electorate) flagged for deletion. District deletion rates: Gopalganj (15.10%), Pursia (12.07%), Kishanganj (11.82%), Madhubani (10.44%), Bhagalpur (10.19%)-highest in opposition-leaning and minority-dominated areas. Most affected: Dalits, Muslims, migrant workers, urban poor, often without prior notice. Even leaders like Tejashwi Yadav found their names missing from draft rolls," said Tagore.

A day earlier, Parliament passed the Manipur budget and returned the relevant appropriation bill to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha also returned the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Lok Sabha, which had passed the bill on August 8.

The bills were passed amid uproar in the Rajya Sabha as the opposition continued its protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue.

Sitharaman accused the opposition MPs of creating a ruckus even as the House was discussing the budget for the northeastern state, which is under President's Rule. She said the opposition leaders had been expressing concern over the situation in Manipur but now when a debate is taking place on the state's budget, they are resorting to slogans.

Health Minister JP Nadda, who is Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, also slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of "obstructionism" and said the government is ready to discuss all issues. (ANI)

