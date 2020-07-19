Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 19 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar who allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday is stable now, according to Manipur Chief Secretary.

"The condition of ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar is stable. He is conscious and able to respond. Doctors are performing small surgery. We will try to shift him to Delhi," said Manipur Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu after visiting the hospital where ADGP is admitted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count in India Reaches 10,77,618, Death Toll Surges to 26,816: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)