Thoubal, June 6: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Manipur's Serou in firing between security forces and a group of insurgents on the intervening night of June 5-6, army officials said.

"One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement. Assam-Meghalaya Border Shooting: Four Persons Killed in Firing Incident in Mukroh.

The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri, officials said. "Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces and group of insurgents took place throughout night of June 5-6, Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire," they added.

The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and police started its extensive area domination operations following the recent crisis in Manipur. The search operation is underway.

The Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday, said Army officials. Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in the recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores. Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Asks Security Forces To Take Stern, Prompt Actions To Prevent Violence, Bring Back Normalcy.

Manipur witnessed violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the State's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

Following the directions during visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Manipur Security Forces have once again appealed to all those in possession of snatched weapons to surrender the same at the earliest for ensuring peace and stability in Manipur. Security Forces also warned that failure to surrender these weapons will make all such people liable for strict legal action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)